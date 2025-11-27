Czech lawmakers send 2026 budget back for revision

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Czech lower house voted 105-64 to return the 2026 draft budget to the outgoing government for reworking.

Populist ANO party, which won October elections, says the plan lacks nearly 100 billion crowns for infrastructure and other spending, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The government has 20 days to amend the draft, but legal limits on the deficit may constrain adjustments. Failure to pass the budget could force provisional spending rules at the start of 2026.

