Czech Parliament Chamber President refutes statements made in Armenia

Markéta Pekarová Adamová, President of the Czech Republic's Chamber of Deputies, has disputed allegations regarding her purported desire to "put pressure on Azerbaijan" as part of negotiations on a peace agreement with Armenia, News.az reports.

"My words, I believe, have been misconstrued. I would want to state that I have never doubted that Karabakh is Azerbaijan," said Adamová to reporters.

She expressed optimism about the potential for normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, fostering peace in the region.

"We feel that there is now an opportunity to begin normalization, and we are certain that Armenia and Azerbaijan are engaged in a continuing dialogue, which is critical for all of us. Peace in the South Caucasus can lead to development; thus, there is a big shared interest," the Speaker of the Parliament emphasized.

The day before, Armenian media claimed that during her visit to Yerevan, Markéta Pekarová Adamová expressed her intention to "assist in bringing Azerbaijan back to the negotiating table with Armenia" and pledged to "utilize all available means to encourage Azerbaijan to resume peace talks with Armenia."

A delegation led by Markéta Pekarová Adamová arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan today, February 1.

