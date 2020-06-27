Czech Republic, Azerbaijan to ink energy cooperation agreement soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Czech Republic and Azerbaijan will sign an energy cooperation agreement soon, Martina Tauberova, deputy Minister for EU and international trade at Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade told Trend.

"Our countries cooperate very closely in the energy field. Czech and Azerbaijani experts made considerable efforts to create Agreement in the field of energy cooperation between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic," noted Tauberova.

She believes that the agreement is supposed to enhance the bilateral energy relations and to support the communications of the experts on the platform of the Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific-Technical and Cultural Cooperation.

"The signature of the Agreement was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and we hope, it would be signed as soon as possible after the opening of the borders," said Tauberova.

Moreover, the deputy minister said the untapped potential exists in many fields, vainly in a matter of modernizing of the transport infrastructure, such as the reconstruction of the road and railway network and usage of Smart technologies.

"Czech companies can also succeed as a supplier of technologies for the environment, for example in the field of remediation of old environmental burdens, as well as in the field of pharmaceutics, electrical engineering, and many others. We find a promising field in aviation and aviation technologies also. Our ministry together with the Czech Embassy in Baku and CzechTrade Baku organized the project to support the Czech companies producing light planes and training for pilots," she added.

News.Az

