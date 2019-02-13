Czech Republic interested in mutual increase of tourist flow with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Czech Republic is interested in a mutual increase of the tourist flow with Azerbaijan, Milan Ekert, Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the ambassador, it is also in the interests of the Czech Republic to expand the flow of tourists beyond the already popular destinations, such as the likes of Prague, Karlovy Vary, and Baku.

"In order to attain positive results in this area, the Czech Embassy in Azerbaijan is considering providing help with summoning experts for the development of ecological tourism in Azerbaijan," Ekert said.

The ambassador stated that Czech experts are ready to visit Azerbaijan in April and discuss further cooperation with representatives of the relevant Azerbaijani structures.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover with the Czech Republic amounted to $1.04 billion in 2018, with $938.4 million accounting for the export of Azerbaijani products. The trade turnover between the two countries, when compared to the same period of the previous year, rose by 36.5 percent, and the export of Azerbaijani products almost doubled.

