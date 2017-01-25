Daesh 'judge' remanded for trial by Istanbul court

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man described as a so-called “judge” in the Daesh terror group was remanded in custody by an Istanbul court on Wednesday.

Yasser Mohammed Salem Radown, a foreign national also known as Abu Jihad, was arrested earlier this month when Turkish police raided a residence in Istanbul's Zeytinburnu district, according to Anadolu Agency.

The raid was part of an operation to detain suspects in connection with a deadly gun attack on an Istanbul nightclub during new year's celebrations. At least 39 people were killed and 69 injured when partygoers were fired upon in the Reina nightclub in the early hours of Jan. 1.

Radown was described in the indictment as a “judge” for the terrorist organization.

An Istanbul Court of Peace on duty said Radown would be remanded to await trial on charges of being member of an armed terror organization and of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order of Turkey.

The main suspect in the Reina killings, Abdulgadir Masharipov, a member of the Daesh terrorist group, was captured last week during a police operation in Istanbul's Esenyurt district.

News.Az

