Daily coronavirus deaths in Spain rise again

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another 743 people have died of Covid-19 in Spain in the past 24 hours - an increase of more than 100 on the previous day's figure of 637, the country's health ministry said, BBC reported.

The figure brings the country's total death toll to 13,798.

Spain had been hoping to see it's daily death toll continue to trend downwards after it had fallen for four consecutive days.

More than 140,500 people have tested positive for the virus in Spain, the highest number in the world after the US.

News.Az

News.Az