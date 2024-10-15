Daily death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon exceeds 40: health ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The biggest number of casualties was reported from the vicinity of the city of Zghorta in northern Lebanon, where twenty-one people were killed and six were wounded. Seventeen people were killed and 79 were wounded in the southern provinces of Nabatieh Saida, and Tyre. Three people were killed and 21 were wounded in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, and eighteen people were injured in Baalbek-Hermel.The overall death toll from Israeli bombardments and artillery attacks since the outbreak of the current escalation in October 2023 has exceeded 2,400, with around 10,900 people being wounded.

News.Az