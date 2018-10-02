Damascus and Tehran agree to build a power plant on Latakia

Damascus and Tehran agree to build a power plant on Latakia

Iran has struck a deal with Syria to build a 400 million euro power plant in Syria's Latakia, Iran's Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian said.

The minister said that a memorandum of understanding was signed today, ISNA reported.

The MoU was signed by the head of the Iranian power and infrastructure group MAPNA and head of the Syrian public authority for electricity generation. The project is to be launched next year, IRNA reported.

In 2017, Iran and Syria signed an agreement to repair Syria's power grid. The agreement involved restoring the main control center for Syria's electricity grid in the capital Damascus.

News.Az

