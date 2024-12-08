Dan Ashworth to step down as Manchester United's sporting director

Dan Ashworth to step down as Manchester United's sporting director

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dan Ashworth is to leave his role as Manchester United’s sporting director after five months.

The club brought Ashworth in with great anticipation and at significant cost from Newcastle, but has now reached a mutual agreement to part ways. Discussions between Ashworth and CEO Omar Berrada took place following the loss to Nottingham Forest, which left United in 13th place in the league, before Sir Jim Ratcliffe approved his departure, News.Az reports citing the Guardian Ruben Amorim during the matchRuben Amorim insists Manchester United’s set-piece struggles are ‘my fault’Read more“Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as sporting director of Manchester United by mutual agreement,” read a club statement. “We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future.”Ashworth was a key target for the new regime under minority owner Ratcliffe and paid Newcastle a seven-figure compensation fee to secure his services. The former Football Association technical director was given the remit to oversee performance and recruitment at United but saw through only one transfer window where £200m was spent on a number of signings, including Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte.The 53-year-old arrived with huge expectations after his work at Brighton, the FA and Newcastle but the reality of the situation United find themselves in has made it a struggle to replicate that success.Ashworth had reservations about switching to new head coach Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation as wanted a consistent style, regardless of whom was in the dugout, to aid with long-term recruitment strategy.

News.Az