Data Processing Center becomes associate partner of European Union's FutureTrust project

The Data Processing Center of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has been selected as an associate partner of the European Union's FutureTrust project.

Being an associate partner of the FutureTrust project will facilitate the mutual recognition of electronic signatures between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

The FutureTrust project is based on the results of previous studies and large-scale pilot projects. It will provide an open source code of software for trusted services that are mostly associated with an advanced certificate, electronic signature, and time stamp.

"FutureTrust" project functions with the financial support of the European Union within the Horizon 2020 scientific research and innovation program from June 1, 2016. 16 partner organizations from 10 participating countries are coordinated by Rur University in Boxum, Germany.

In 2016, the electronic signature directive 1999/93 / EC of the European Union, dated December 13, 1999, was amended and replaced by the new EIDAS (2014/910 / EU) (electronic identification and valid services) legislation.

The main objective of the FutureTrust project is to support the practical application of eIDas legislation on electronic identification (eID) and reliable services in electronic commerce and facilitate the spread of reliable services outside the European Union and beyond.

It should be noted that the Decree No. 1255 of 22 February 2017 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Additional Measures to Strengthen the Position of the Republic of Azerbaijan as the Digital Trade Crossroads and the Expansion of Foreign Trade Operations" emphasizes the strengthening of the non-oil sector's high pace of development, electronic commerce and development. The partnership will accelerate the mutual recognition of electronic signatures, allowing businesses and business partners to engage in entrepreneurial activity in our country, sign an electronic signature in real-time, and provide transboundary electronic services.

