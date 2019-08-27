Date of Kyrgyz president's visit to Azerbaijan unveiled

+ ↺ − 16 px

The date of Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s visit to Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs that Sooronbai Jeenbekov will take part at the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTS), which will be held in Azerbaijan on October 14-15.

Notably, the participation of Kyrgyzstan at the Summit of the CCTS was also discussed today by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to this country with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Chingiz Aidarbekov. The parties reaffirmed the mutual desire to develop and strengthen economic, cultural and humanitarian relations. In this context, the details of the meeting of the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission were discussed.

News.Az

