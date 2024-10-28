David Harris, star of cult classic "The Warriors," dies at 75

David Harris, the actor beloved for his role in the 1979 cult classic film The Warriors, has passed away.

Harris, 75, died on October 25 from cancer at his home in New York City, News.Az reports, citing US media. He played Cochise in the celebrated film about a red-vested New York gang from Coney Island.“The Warriors,” directed by Walter Hill (”The Driver,” “Brewster’s Millions,” “Aliens”), is based on the 1965 Sol Yurick novel of the same name.Some critics panned the film, but the movie was reappraised over the years.“The Warriors” was Harris’ film debut.In the movie, The Warriors travel to the Bronx for a big summit of different gangs only to find themselves falsely accused of killing a gang leader.“We thought it was a little film that would run its little run and go, and nobody would ever talk about it again,” Harris told ADAMICradio in 2019.“I was in Hong Kong, I was in the Philippines, I was in Tokyo,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of movies, but I get off the plane and people go ‘it’s the guy from “The Warriors.”'”Harris, a New York native, found his love for acting at the High School of Performing Arts and studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.He made his screen debut in the 1976 Emmy-nominated TV movie “Judge Horton and the Scottsboro Boys.” The actor later appeared in an episode of “Kojak” and in the Broadway play “Secret Service” with Meryl Streep and John Lithgow.After “The Warriors,” Harris had a role in the 1980 Oscar-nominated Robert Redford film “Brubaker.”His other film credits include “Purple Hearts” (1984), “A Soldier’s Story” (1984), which was nominated for best picture; “Quicksilver” (1986), “Fire with Fire” (1986) and “Fatal Beauty” (1987) with Whoopi Goldberg.Harris’ TV credits include the 1990 TV movie “Attica,” “MacGyver,” “NYPD Blue,” “The Equalizer,” “Hill Street Blues,” “ER,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Elementary” and “First Wives Club.”The actor is survived by his daughter, Davina Harris; his mother, Maude Marie Harris; sister Jeannette C. Harris-Zwerin; brothers Arthur A. Harris and Vincent J. Harris; and two grandchildren.

