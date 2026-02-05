Davos head under investigation for links to Epstein

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Economic Forum is investigating its president and CEO, Børge Brende, following the revelation of his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in newly released documents.

Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister, dined with Epstein three times in 2018 and 2019, and the two exchanged texts and emails, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

As recently as November, Brende denied having any contact with Epstein — but has now admitted to knowing him after their relationship came to light in the latest document release by the U.S. Justice Department.

Epstein was a wealthy U.S. financier who pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution and was later arrested on federal sex-trafficking charges in July 2019 before dying in jail.

The WEF confirmed to POLITICO that Brende had taken part “in three business dinners with Jeffrey Epstein, along with subsequent email and SMS communications.” It has opened an independent review into the relationship, which it said Brende requested and is cooperating with.

Brende said he had been “completely unaware of Epstein’s past and criminal activities” and would have declined any invitations or communication had he known.

“I recognize that I could have conducted a more thorough investigation into Epstein’s history, and I regret not doing so,” he said.

The first dinner, with diplomats and business leaders at Epstein’s New York townhouse, took place in 2018. Ahead of the meeting the two exchanged views on the future of Davos, with Epstein saying the elite gathering in Switzerland “can really replace the UN.” The pair also dined together in June 2019, weeks before Epstein was arrested.

Epstein also offered to use his connection with Brende to lobby for his friends to be invited to Davos. In a separate email exchange in 2018 with former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Epstein offered to “inquire” with his “good friend,” Brende, after Summers complained of not being invited to Davos that year.

Epstein also offered to introduce tech billionaire Peter Thiel to Brende.

Thiel and Summers did not respond to requests for comment.

Brende has steered the WEF through a turbulent period after its founder Klaus Schwab resigned in April 2025 amid whistleblower allegations over his management of the forum. A WEF probe found “no evidence of material wrongdoing.” The organization has yet to appoint a new permanent chair, with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink serving as interim co-chair.

The WEF confirmed that Brende will continue as president and CEO during the investigation “without involvement in the review process.”

The decision to open the investigation “underscores the Forum’s commitment to transparency and maintaining its integrity. Our aim is to handle this matter thoughtfully and efficiently,” the WEF said.

