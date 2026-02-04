EU lawmakers call for TikTok probe over alleged censorship of Epstein content

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of 32 European lawmakers has called on the European Commission to investigate TikTok over allegations that the platform suppressed or disrupted content on politically sensitive issues, including posts about documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The request was submitted Wednesday by lawmakers mainly from the Greens, along with members of The Left and the Socialists & Democrats, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

They urged the Commission, which enforces the EU’s platform rules, to determine whether TikTok is "causing a systemic risk" to freedom of expression and civic debate.

Users "have reported issues with uploading videos, reduced reach, and unusually low view counts, for content that mention the words Epstein, ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and (US state of) Minnesota," according to lawmakers.

Some signatories reportedly said they personally observed similar glitches affecting posts in Berlin and Brussels.

TikTok attributed the problems to technical issues as a spokesperson for the platform said there are no restrictions on sharing the name Epstein in direct messages and described the disruption as a malfunction in one of its safety systems that "incorrectly responding in some instances."

The platform is already under scrutiny for potential breaches of the EU’s Digital Services Act, which requires large platforms to manage systemic risks.

