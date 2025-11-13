Days after Delhi blast, loud blast-like sound sparks panic near Airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

A loud blast-like sound in southwest Delhi’s Mahipalpur on Thursday morning caused panic among local residents, only for authorities to later confirm it was a bus tyre burst.

The incident happened near the Radisson Hotel at a time when the capital is on high alert, following a high-intensity explosion at the Red Fort on Monday evening that claimed 13 lives, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Delhi Fire Services received a call at 9:19 a.m. about the sound, and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, after extensive checking, police and fire teams found nothing hazardous.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said, “During local inquiry, a guard informed us that the rear tyre of a DTC bus going towards Dhaula Kuan had burst and the sound came from that. The situation is normal and there is nothing to worry about.”

The Monday blast near Red Fort injured 20 people, damaged several vehicles, and threw the area into chaos. Investigators later confirmed that Dr Umar Nabi was driving the car involved in the explosion. Police also traced a second vehicle, a red Ford EcoSport, to Faridabad, while a third car, suspected to be a Maruti Brezza, remains untraced.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that the Lal Quila metro station will remain closed until further notice due to security concerns.

