Clashes erupt on election day in India’s West Bengal - VIDEO

Clashes erupt on election day in India’s West Bengal - VIDEO

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Supporters of rival regional parties in India clashed on election day during voting for West Bengal’s state assembly, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The fighting broke out amid accusations from opposition leaders that the state’s ruling party was involved in voter intimidation.

The confrontation highlighted tensions between party workers as voting proceeded across the state.

News.Az