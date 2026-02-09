Deadly overnight strikes rock Odesa, Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched overnight missile and drone attacks on multiple Ukrainian cities, killing one person and injuring two others.

The southern port city of Odesa was hit by a large-scale drone attack late on Feb. 8 into early Feb. 9. Local authorities reported damage to residential infrastructure, including a multi-story apartment building and a gas pipeline, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russian drones approached Odesa around 12:30 a.m., while local media reported multiple explosions across the city. Emergency officials confirmed that a fire broke out in a residential building following the strike. Several cars were also set on fire.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said a 35-year-old man was killed in the attack. Two others, including a 19-year-old woman, were injured. Officials added that 21 apartments in Odesa’s Prymorskyi district were damaged.

Earlier the same evening, Russian forces also targeted Kyiv in what Ukrainian officials described as a ballistic missile attack. Journalists in the capital reported hearing explosions around 9 p.m. local time.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said air defense systems were working to intercept incoming missiles, while authorities urged residents to remain in shelters. Power outages were reported in at least one district shortly after the attack.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether any specific targets were struck in Kyiv. Air raid warnings related to ballistic missiles were lifted later in the evening.

The renewed strikes come as Russia continues its long-running drone and missile campaign targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The attacks have severely damaged the country’s power grid, leading to rolling blackouts during winter conditions.

Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo said the national energy system remains under heavy pressure. Some nuclear power units were temporarily disconnected from the grid following a large-scale attack on critical infrastructure on Feb. 7.

Kyiv has been among the hardest-hit areas, with some residents receiving electricity for only one-and-a-half to two hours per day in recent days. The situation could worsen as temperatures are expected to drop to around minus 19°C in the coming days, increasing pressure on the already strained energy system.

Officials continue to assess damage from the latest wave of attacks as emergency services work across affected areas.

News.Az