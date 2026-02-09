Ukrainian forces retake village in Zaporizhzhia - VIDEO
Image: Screen grab
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have liberated the village of Ternuvate in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, announced on Telegram.
“The Zaporizhzhia axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces have cleared Ternuvate of Russians,” Kovalenko stated, News.Az reports.
Kovalenko shared a video showing servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces standing near a stele bearing the village’s name while holding the Ukrainian national flag, confirming control over the settlement.