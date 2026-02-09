Yandex metrika counter

Ukrainian forces retake village in Zaporizhzhia - VIDEO

Image: Screen grab

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have liberated the village of Ternuvate in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, announced on Telegram.

“The Zaporizhzhia axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces have cleared Ternuvate of Russians,” Kovalenko stated, News.Az reports. 

Kovalenko shared a video showing servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces standing near a stele bearing the village’s name while holding the Ukrainian national flag, confirming control over the settlement.

Commenting on the footage, he addressed claims made by Russian sources, saying that Russian forces often publish what he described as “so-called one-hour victories” online.

“We are in Ternovatoe and doing our job. Ternuvate is ours, Ukrainian,” he said, also calling on Russian troops to surrender.


