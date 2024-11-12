Deadpool & Wolverine: Marvel's billion-dollar duo set to return soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Marvel fans are in for a treat as the billion-dollar hit duo of Deadpool and Wolverine will soon hit TV screens.

Streaming release date for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Marvel recently released a trailer on that revealed its upcoming Disney Plus releases from now into 2025, dropping dates for Deadpool 3, Daredevil: Born Again, Wonder Man, Eyes of Wakanda, What If... season 3, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Marvel Zombies and Ironheart, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Ryan Reynolds reprises his role in Deadpool & Wolverine as the Merc with a Mouth, teaming up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for a bloody, action-packed adventure that involves a mission for the Time Variance Authority.The sequel's villain is Cassandra Nova, Charles Xavier's psychically powerful sister. Fans will see the famously photogenic Dogpool dog, along with cameos from some of Marvel's favorite and under-the-radar characters.Marvel's latest Deadpool film will hit Disney Plus on Tuesday, Nov. 12. If you don't have a subscription to the streaming service, you can sign up for Disney Plus as a standalone plan or tap into one of the many Disney Bundles.

News.Az