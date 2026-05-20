Ten children injured after school balcony collapse in Sevastopol

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Ten children have been injured after a balcony collapsed at School No. 13 in Sevastopol, according to local authorities.

Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said in a Telegram statement that, according to preliminary information, the children had gone onto the balcony to take photographs when the structure gave way. Emergency services are working at the scene, and the injured, who suffered varying degrees of trauma, are being transported to hospital, News.Az reports, citing Lenta.

Razvozhaev said an investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the incident and that all necessary measures will be taken following a full review of the circumstances.

The incident comes shortly after more than 80 people were injured during a funeral in the Chechen village of Ishkhoy-Yurt when a wooden balcony collapsed, with reports indicating that the structure was built from thin wooden planks.

News.Az