Death toll from India flash floods, landslides rises to 17

Flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rains and cloudbursts have struck Uttarakhand, India, leaving at least 17 dead and more than a dozen missing,

The worst hit is Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to officials, the rescue operations were underway in and around the affected areas.

