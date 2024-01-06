Death toll from Japan’s earthquakes up to 110

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the earthquakes that continue in Japan for the sixth day in a row has reached 110, as follows from the data published by the regional authorities, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The death toll from Japan’s earthquake has topped 100 for the first time since 2016, when a devastating earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture in the southwest of the country, killing 273 people.

According to the recent data, at least 516 people have received injuries of various degree of severity. So far, emergency services have not detected location of 222 residents. A search and rescue operation is underway in the disaster area, involving the Japan Self-Defense Forces.

The greatest damage was caused to Ishikawa Prefecture where more than 250 houses were destroyed, and fires destroyed about 300 buildings. The region continues to experience power and water shortages and fuel shortages.

More than 850 earthquakes of different strength have already occurred in Japan since Monday. The magnitude of the worst was 7.6. The threat of tsunami for the entire western coast of the country remained for more than 20 hours. The earthquake is the most powerful in this part of Japan since 1885. Seismologists warn that aftershocks will continue for about a week. There is a risk of more powerful earthquakes with magnitudes above 7. Local residents are urged to stay on guard and follow the official messages of emergency services and authorities.

News.Az