Death toll from Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv rises to 7

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with drones in the early hours of Aug. 18, damaging several apartment buildings and killing at least three people (Photo: State Emergency Service / Telegram)

Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities late on Aug. 17, just hours before President Volodymyr Zelensky’s scheduled peace talks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

In Kharkiv, at least 18 people were injured, and seven killed, including a 1.5-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Around a dozen apartment buildings were damaged, along with five parked vehicles.

Rescue operations continue at the sites of Russian attacks as of 8 a.m. local time.

Terekhov reported earlier that a missile had struck a residential building in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. Over 1,000 windows were damaged by the blast wave, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Explosions were also heard in the northeastern city of Sumy around 10:45 p.m. local time. Oleh Hryhorov, the governor of Sumy Oblast, said that a missile had struck near an educational institution in the city. No casualties were reported.

The governor later reported that Russia struck the border village of Nova Sloboda with a guided aerial bomb, injuring a 57-year-old woman and damaging 10 houses. A drone strike also targeted the village of Myropillia, injuring a driver. The man was hospitalized.

In the southern city of Odesa, explosions were reported around 11:40 p.m. amid the ongoing missile attack, according to the news outlet Suspilne.

Ukraine's Air Force has also warned of glide bomb attacks along Ukraine's front line regions as well as the threat of drone swarms across the country.

The Russian attack comes as Zelensky will visit Washington on Aug. 18 for peace talks with Trump, alongside European leaders.

The visit comes days after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Alaska, to which Zelensky was not invited. While Trump said he and Putin "made some headway" in peace talks, the summit saw no agreement to end the war in Ukraine and no promise of a ceasefire while talks continue.

News.Az