Death toll from Türkiye earthquakes surpasses 38,000

The death toll from catastrophic earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye last week has risen to more than 38,000, the country's disaster authority said Thursday evening, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck nine hours apart in the southeastern region, and severely hit neigboring Syria, on Feb. 6, razing thousands of buildings and inflicting severe damage on infrastructure.

The death toll from the disaster in Türkiye has been revised to 38,044, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported on Thursday.

Officials and medics said 3,688 have died in Syria from the tremor, bringing the combined total to 41,732.

