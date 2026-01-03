Death toll hits 10 amid widespread Iran protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 10 people have died in Iran amid ongoing protests sparked by the country’s struggling economy, authorities reported. Demonstrations have now spread to over 100 locations across 22 provinces, marking the largest unrest since 2022.

The new deaths include a man killed in Qom by a grenade and a member of the paramilitary Basij in Harsin, highlighting rising violence, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The unrest follows warnings from US President Donald Trump over the safety of protesters, which Tehran condemned, further escalating tensions.

