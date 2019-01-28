Death toll in Brazil dam collapse rises to 60; 292 missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Firefighters say the death toll from a Brazilian mine dam collapse has risen to 60, with 292 people still missing, Trend reported citing AP.

In an ominous sign, nobody was recovered alive Sunday.

The slow pace of search efforts is due to the treacherous sea of reddish-brown mud that surged out when the mine dam breached Friday afternoon. It is up 24 feet (8 meters) deep in some places.

Meanwhile, anger is growing at the company that operates the mine.

Sen. Renan Calheiros is calling for Vale's board of directors to step down and Attorney General Raquel Dodge says that Vale executives could be held responsible.

