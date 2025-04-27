Death toll in Canada car-crowd crash rises to 11

Police officers work at the scene, the morning after a vehicle was driven into a crowd at a Filipino community Lapu Lapu Day block party, in Vancouver, Canada, April 27, 2025. Photo by Chris Helgren/Reuters

The death toll from an SUV crash into people during a street festival in Vancouver, Canada, has risen to 11, News.Az reports citing the social network X.

"11 people killed in mass incident at Lapu-Lapu festival," the publication said.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that there was no threat to public safety after the incident at the festival. He specified that more than 20 people were injured.

News.Az