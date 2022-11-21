Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 162, hundreds injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful earthquake has rattled Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing 162 people and injuring hundreds of others – with rescuers searching for survivors trapped under the rubble amid a series of aftershocks, APA reports citing Reuters.

The epicentre of the 5.6 magnitude quake was near the town of Cianjur in mountainous West Java, about 75 km (45 miles) southeast of the capital, Jakarta. The region is home to over 2.5 million people.

