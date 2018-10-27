Death toll in Jordan flash floods rises to 21

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the flash floods that swept students and families in the Dead Sea area on Thursday rose to 21 by Friday afternoon, Xinhua reported.

A large-scale search and rescue operation continued for the second day, said a statement by the Civil Defense Department.

The floods also injured at least 35 people.

The authorities said many of the victims are school children aged between 8 to 12 who were on a trip to the area. The students are from a private school located in Amman.

The Ministry of Education said the school obtained necessary approval to visit Al Azraq area but did not get any approvals to visit the Dead Sea area.

The Jordan Meteorological Department issued a warning last Saturday, saying that heavy rain was forecast on Thursday urging many to avoid valleys and low areas.

The Royal Court said flags are to fly at half-mast for three days in light of the tragedy.

A total of 2,000 personnel from military and civil state agencies participated in the large-scale rescue operation, in addition to 100 rescue machineries, four helicopters, and boats, in search for survivors or victims.

