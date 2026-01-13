Death toll in Philippine landfill landslide rises to 13

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from a landfill landslide in the central Philippine city of Cebu climbed to 13, authorities said on Tuesday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Officials from the Cebu City Fire Station said the number of individuals rescued remained at 18, all of whom sustained injuries when a portion of the landfill collapsed.

In response to the deadly incident, the Cebu City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution placing the city under a state of calamity to allow emergency response and swifter access to disaster funds.

In the resolution, the council cited the "grave and tragic incident" at the landfill, which resulted in deaths, injuries and missing persons.

The declaration also seeks to address the city's garbage disposal system, with officials acknowledging the need for immediate measures to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safe management of solid waste.

Search and rescue operations remain ongoing as authorities race against time to locate those still missing.

