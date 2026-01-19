Death toll rises to 13 in South Africa school transport crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll rose to 13 following a collision between a school transport vehicle and a truck on Monday morning in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, News.az reports, citing CNN.

Preliminary reports indicated that 11 learners were declared dead at the scene, and the five critically injured are being treated in the hospital.

The number of fatalities later increased after the body of a pupil was discovered trapped beneath the overturned vehicle, and another child succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Four pupils remain hospitalized with serious injuries as investigations continue into the cause of the crash continue.

Citing a briefing from the investigating team, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that the school vehicle was trying to overtake several cars when it was confronted by the truck. The truck driver attempted to swerve to avoid the collision, but it was too late, he added.

Describing the accident as "unbearable," Lesufi urged stricter regulation for the growing private scholar transport sector.

Provincial police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said that the school transport vehicle had been carrying more passengers than legally permitted.

"If we count the numbers for now, it tells us that the Toyota Quantum was overloaded. Because the pupils we are talking about are 17," Masondo said, adding that the minibus is certified for 14 passengers.

Police said both drivers survived the crash. The driver of the minibus taxi will be formally questioned as part of a culpable homicide investigation after medical treatment.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at the loss of life in the accident. "Our children are the nation's most precious assets and we must do all we can -- from observing the rules of the road to the quality of service providers appointed to transport scholars -- to protect learners," he said.

