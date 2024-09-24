Death toll rises to 356 following Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Death toll rises to 356 following Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced that the death toll from Monday's Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon has reached 356, including 42 women and 24 children.

Additionally, 1,246 individuals have been injured, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Health Minister Firas Abiad earlier said that the Israeli airstrikes forced thousands of people to flee southern Lebanon, particularly those near border areas, towards the north.The Lebanese authorities said it opened schools and other institutions to accommodate civilians displaced by Israeli airstrikes in the country’s south.In a statement, Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said he directed governors to cooperate fully with the mass evacuation from southern regions.The Israeli army on Monday evening claimed that it had hit over 1,100 Hezbollah targets in the last 24 hours in southern and eastern Lebanon.The army said it used more than 1,400 different munitions in some 650 sorties of its fighter jets over Lebanon.

News.Az