Decision not to take Ukraine into NATO is historically wrong - Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers NATO's refusal of Ukraine's membership a historic mistake, News.az reports citing Ukranews.

"Now we are talking about security guarantees for Ukraine, and about weapons, and about financial support, but it was possible simply, by uniting, to take Ukraine into NATO. And at the last meeting of NATO, we are grateful that they supported assistance to Ukraine, but for Ukraine they always found reasons why we don’t need to be there, but Sweden and Finland were immediately accepted. The decision is right, but in relation to Ukraine it is wrong, historically wrong," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that he is glad that Sweden and Finland are accepted into NATO, because it shows a deep understanding of the risks for these countries due to Russia's aggressive attitude.





News.Az