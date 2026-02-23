Deepak Chopra had close links with Epstein, files reveal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Internal documents released by the US Department of Justice have revealed extensive contact between bestselling author and wellness figure Deepak Chopra and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

After millions of files tied to Epstein were made public, Chopra publicly distanced himself from his former associate, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Writing on X earlier this month, he said: “I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct. Any contact I had was limited and unrelated to abusive activity.”

However, the newly released materials suggest their communication was far from minimal. The Justice Department’s so-called “Epstein Library” contains hundreds of messages exchanged between the two men. A review of the correspondence by CNN indicates that Chopra and Epstein maintained frequent contact between 2016 and 2019.

That period includes 2019, the year Epstein was arrested on federal charges of operating a sex-trafficking ring and sexually abusing underage girls. The documents portray a relationship described as more extensive and personal than previously acknowledged publicly.

The revelation marks just one more example of how Epstein had long tentacles into the worlds of entertainment, academics and high society, even after he served jail time following his 2008 guilty plea for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Chopra joins the ranks of other high-profile figures now trying to recast the nature of their relationship with Epstein by downplaying just how close they had once been.

CNN found that Chopra and Epstein communicated regularly over email and text messages, and on multiple occasions arranged to see each other in person. Messages indicate that Chopra visited Epstein at the convicted child sex offender’s New York City townhouse, South Florida home and Paris apartment.

Over several years, the two men bantered about topics such as spirituality, health, wellness and mutual friends, with Chopra often expressing warmth and affection toward Epstein by signing some of his messages with “Love” or “XO.” Chopra once declared to Epstein: “I’m deeply grateful for our friendship.”

Chopra, who emigrated from India to the US more than 50 years ago to practice medicine, describes himself on his website as a “Consciousness Explorer and a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine.” He is the author of dozens of books — many of them bestsellers — on topics ranging from spirituality and health to quantum physics, and he is a high-profile figure in the transcendental meditation movement. Oprah Winfrey helped introduce him to an American audience in the 1990s.

Chopra’s spokesperson has not responded to CNN’s requests for comment.

In his X post earlier this month, Chopra said he was “deeply saddened by the suffering of the victims in this case,” adding, “Some past email exchanges have surfaced that reflect poor judgment in tone. I regret that and understand how they read today, given what was publicly known at the time.”

The presence of a person’s name in the Epstein files is not indicative of wrongdoing. Approached recently and asked to comment about his relationship with Epstein, Chopra said: “No misconduct.”

On at least two occasions, Chopra, who has been married for decades, invited Epstein to bring his “girls” on trips.

“If you want use a fake name. Bring your girls,” Chopra wrote to Epstein in a 2017 email asking him to come to Israel. Chopra followed up in a subsequent note: “Your girls would love it as would you.” The same year, asking Epstein to join a workshop that he was hosting in Switzerland, Chopra again encouraged the financier to come “with your girls.” CNN is unable to confirm whether Epstein took up the offer to attend either of these trips.

Discussing former Saudi Princess Ameerah Al-Taweel in 2017, Chopra described her as being “v sweet – like your girls.”

In one of their more philosophical exchanges in 2017, Chopra wrote to Epstein: “Universe is human construct. … Cute girls are aware when they make noises.” Chopra later added: “God is a construct Cute girls are real.” When Epstein wrote back, “so when the girl says oh my god. . ?” Chopra replied: “Yes That’s divine tran=cendence.”

Also in 2017, Epstein asked Chopra: “find me a cute israeli blonde. . matter over mind.” Chopra responded that he could, then shared a “warning”: “They are militant aggressive and v sexy.”

In a text exchange, Epstein and Chopra discussed a woman whose name is redacted. When Epstein asked how Chopra met the woman, Chopra said: “In many ways [redacted] is more connected to ‘reality’ than the brilliant scientists. I felt connected to her at the level of awareness.” Epstein wrote back: “I liked watching you zero in on your prey . Made me smile.” Chopra responded: “I not a predator Just a lover.”

At other times, the two men discussed women whom Chopra worked with in his professional capacity. In 2016, Chopra sent Epstein a link to a video he made with actress Kat Foster. Chopra wrote: “innocent and smart at the same time.” Epstein responded: “secondary to cute.”

The DOJ’s Epstein files also contain multiple videos of Chopra, including guided meditation and discussions about spirituality. None of the videos that CNN reviewed featured Epstein, and they did not appear to be made specifically for the financier.

In one 2016 exchange that began with a link to a TED talk about the end of physics, Chopra wrote to Epstein: “Statistics is like a girl in a bikini What she reveals is obvious What she conceals - is more interesting.”

It is not clear the age of the “girls” whom Chopra and Epstein discussed. In at least one discussion in which Chopra was arranging a meeting between his son-in-law and Epstein, Chopra seemed to suggest that they don’t discuss the topic. “You might enjoy meeting him,” Chopra said, before adding: “(can’t talk about girls ).” It is unknown whether the meeting happened.

In early 2019, as the walls were closing in on Epstein ahead of his arrest in July, Chopra appeared to show support and sympathy for his friend.

Chopra sent Epstein his love from India in February via text message, to which Epstein responded: “Can you send it in female form J.” The following month, the two men discussed Epstein’s “bad press.”

“I think of you often. I am aware of the toxicity of my press,” Epstein wrote. Chopra wrote back: “Sorry I am not concerned about that.” He previously advised Epstein to “Stay silent Meditate.”

Over the years, Epstein consistently asked Chopra about his travels and whereabouts, inviting him over for dinner and other social gatherings. The convicted sex offender seemed eager to bring Chopra into his inner circle, offering to include him in meetings with his business associates.

In 2016, Epstein asked Chopra whether the actor Leonardo DiCaprio would be interested in having dinner with the filmmaker Woody Allen, a close friend of Epstein’s. It is not clear whether the dinner took place.

The same year, Epstein described Chopra to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, saying: “hes very amusing and a good guy filled with troves of stories. if you see him, you might enjoy a conversation. he is the guru to hollywood.”

Epstein once enlisted his longtime girlfriend Karyna Shuliak to get sweatshirts made for Chopra featuring the initials “DC” and an American flag.

