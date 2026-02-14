ByteDance launches Doubao 2.0 as China competition intensifies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese tech giant ByteDance has released Doubao 2.0, the latest version of its Doubao chatbot, strengthening its position in China’s fast-growing artificial intelligence market.

The company said the new version upgrades the capabilities of Doubao, which is currently the most widely used AI application in China, according to data from analytics firm QuestMobile. The update signals ByteDance’s push to maintain leadership in consumer-focused AI tools as competition among domestic developers accelerates, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The launch comes roughly a year after Chinese startup DeepSeek disrupted the global technology sector by introducing a low-cost AI model. Since then, Chinese tech firms have been moving quickly to release more advanced and user-friendly AI systems to compete both locally and internationally.

Industry observers say the new wave of Chinese AI development is increasingly focused on consumer experience, accessibility, and cost efficiency, reflecting growing demand for everyday AI tools across messaging, content creation, and productivity platforms.

Doubao 2.0 is expected to play a key role in ByteDance’s broader AI strategy as the company continues investing heavily in artificial intelligence to support its ecosystem of digital products.

News.Az