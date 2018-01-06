Defence Ministry and State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations sign action plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministry of Defence and the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) signed a joint action plan for 2018.

According to the document, the time, place, as well as persons and structures responsible for carrying out the activities are determined.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The meetings planned to be organized in the departments, formations, military units and special military educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense during the year, events dedicated to the ideas of Azerbaijanism, the preservation and development of national, moral and cultural values, fight against radical religious movements and extremism, cooperation between cultures, civilizations and religious denominations, as well as other topics.

