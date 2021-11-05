Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov attends opening of military unit after major overhaul (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the opening of new military camps in the liberated territories continues in order to improve the service, social and living conditions of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Minister of Defense, who attended the opening of the overhauled military unit, was reported that the military camp is provided with modern equipment, furniture, and inventory to meet all the necessary needs of servicemen. There are weapon rooms, dormitories, canteens, kitchens, medical points, food and clothing warehouses, bath and laundry facilities, boiler complexes, and parking lot in the military unit provided with the central heating system. Electric generators have been installed to provide the area with an uninterrupted power supply.

Necessary conditions to spend leisure time effectively have been created for servicemen. Landscaping work has been carried out in the area and various types of trees have been planted.

The Minister of Defense instructed to further improve the service and social conditions of servicemen, to maintain a high level of combat readiness, as well as to cover all the necessary needs of military personnel serving in the liberated areas.

In the end, the cake made on the occasion of Victory Day was cut, and Colonel General Z. Hasanov had dinner with the military personnel.

