Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov congratulates his Turkish counterpart

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent congratulatory letters to the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey, Mr. Hulusi Akar, and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yashar Guler.

The letter says: "I cordially congratulate you, your family and your subordinates on the occasion of the Victory Day and the Turkish Armed Forces Day. I wish you health, long life, family happiness and success in your difficult and honorable work.

I am confident that the friendly and fraternal Turkish Armed Forces will overcome all difficulties as well as expand and strengthen existing cooperation between our institutions.

I take this opportunity to express my respect and esteem to you".

News.Az

