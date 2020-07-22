Defense Ministry: No attacks from Azerbaijan's side on Armenian forces in Tovuz direction

The situation on the Tovuz direction remains calm, there was no new attacks from the Azerbaijani side on the Armenian armed forces, said Vagif Dargahli, spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

"The situation in this area is calm, we haven't launched any attacks, nor have any losses," he said.

"We did hear some shooting on the Armenian side. It seems that there was a shootout between the servicemen of the Armenian armed forces."

"Once again, I'd like to note that we haven't had any losses, despite what the Armenian side is trying to claim," Dargahli added.

