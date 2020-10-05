Yandex metrika counter

Defense Ministry: No problems with blood supply in Azerbaijani army

The Main Clinical Hospital of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces receives numerous appeals from citizens wishing to donate blood, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense. 

In this regard, the Ministry of Defense declares that there are no problems with blood supplies in the Azerbaijani army.

“The stock of blood for the Azerbaijani army are fully provided by the Main Clinical Hospital of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and there’re reserves of all blood groups in military medical institutions,” the statement of the ministry said.


