Delegation from Pakistan Naval Academy arrives in Azerbaijan

A delegation of senior officers of the Naval Forces of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia, who are undergoing training at the staff courses of Pakistan’s Naval Academy, is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said April 5.

The delegation headed by Rear Admiral Mushtaq Ahmed today visited the naval base and the Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, as well as held meetings in relevant government agencies and educational institutions.

News.Az

