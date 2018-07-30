Delegations of Azerbaijani, Turkish naval forces meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Delegations of the Azerbaijani and Turkish naval forces met in Baku on July 30.

During the meeting held at the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Navy, the sides discussed the successful results of military cooperation between the two countries and its development prospects.

The sides said that military relations meet both countries’ interests, underscoring the need to ramp up efforts in this regard.

Deputy Commander of the Turkish Navy Vice-Admiral Fikret Esin expressed his satisfaction with the participation in the international competition “Sea Cup 2018”.

He wished Azerbaijani naval forces success in the competition.

News.Az

News.Az