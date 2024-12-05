Deloitte UK reportedly hacked, over 1TB of data stolen

The notorious ransomware group Brain Cipher has claimed responsibility for breaching Deloitte UK, allegedly exfiltrating over 1 terabyte of sensitive data.

Brain Cipher is a ransomware group that emerged in June 2024, quickly gaining notoriety for its cyberattacks on organizations worldwide. Notably, it was responsible for a significant attack on Indonesia’s National Data Center, which disrupted services for over 200 government agencies, including immigration and passport control.According to statements posted by Brain Cipher, the attack has exposed critical vulnerabilities in Deloitte UK’s cybersecurity infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing the Cyber Security News portal. The ransomware group claims to have accessed and stolen compressed data exceeding 1 terabyte in volume, raising serious concerns about data protection practices at one of the “Big Four” accounting firms.“Soon we will tell you about this incident. We will provide an example of data that has leaked. The volume of compressed data more than 1tb”Brain Cipher has announced plans to release detailed information about the breach, including:- Evidence of alleged security protocol violations- Analysis of contractual agreements between Deloitte and its clients- Details about the firm’s monitoring systems and security tools- Examples of compromised data“We will show excellent(not) monitoring work, and tell what tools we used, and use there today.” Brain cipher Group said.The ransomware group has extended an invitation to Deloitte representatives to engage in private discussions, requesting communication through corporate email channels to address the situation. This approach suggests a possible ransom negotiation attempt.This breach could potentially affect:- Deloitte UK’s corporate clients- Confidential business information- Client data and financial records- The firm’s professional reputationDeloitte UK has not yet publicly confirmed or denied the breach. Cyber Security News team is closely monitoring the situation as it develops.

