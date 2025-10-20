Dembele poised for PSG comeback after six weeks out

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele is set to make his long-awaited return from injury for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen, a source close to the club has announced, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The French winger’s comeback provides a timely boost for PSG coach Luis Enrique, who has been dealing with multiple injuries within his squad this season.

Dembele, 28, had been sidelined for six weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained while on international duty with France in early September. After spending time at a specialist clinic in Qatar for rehabilitation, he resumed full training last week.

Although he missed PSG’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Strasbourg on Friday, Dembele has been included in the traveling squad for Tuesday’s fixture in Germany. The club also shared images on Saturday showing the forward participating in training sessions as normal.

PSG, who are the reigning European and French champions, recently welcomed back forwards Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the latter featuring as a substitute against Strasbourg. However, midfielders Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves remain unavailable, while reports suggest captain Marquinhos has joined the squad in Germany.

“I don’t know when the injured players will return,” Luis Enrique said last Thursday, emphasizing that the club would not “take risks with the players’ health.”

PSG have made a strong start to their Champions League title defense, with victories over Atalanta and Barcelona, while Leverkusen have drawn their first two matches against FC Copenhagen and PSV Eindhoven.

