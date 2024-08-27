Denmark acquires over 100 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark has finalized a significant defense procurement, securing over 100 CV9035 MKIIIC infantry fighting vehicles for the Danish Armed Forces.

The $1.5 billion (9.9 billion Danish kroner) agreement was made with BAE Systems Hägglunds and will be carried out over the next five years, according to a notice published on the EU’s official procurement portal, News.Az reports citing foreign media. It is intended to drastically expand the current Danish fleet of 44 CV90s, enhancing the country’s military capabilities in the wake of the Ukraine war.Copenhagen signed a $400-million maintenance and repair agreement with BAE Systems in March for the CV90 fleet.In the same month, a 15-year mid-life upgrade agreement for the tracked vehicle was signed with BAE, involving equipping the platform with the new D-series turret for better balance and the integration of additional armaments.The second-oldest CV90 export variant entered service with the Danish Army in 2007 and was deployed in Afghanistan.It is armed with a Bushmaster III 35/50 auto cannon, machine guns, grenade launchers, and anti-tank guided missiles.The vehicle is powered by a 1,000-horsepower V8 engine, featuring a maximum operational range of 900 kilometers (560 miles) and speeds of up to 70 kilometers (43 miles) per hour.

