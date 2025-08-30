Denmark FM says ready to sanction Israeli ministers, suspend EU trade agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said his country is prepared to impose sanctions on Israeli ministers and push for the suspension of the trade chapter in the European Union’s association agreement with Israel.

Speaking before an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Copenhagen on Saturday, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, whose country holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said Denmark felt action was necessary to persuade Israel to rein in its violence in Gaza, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We are witnessing the most catastrophic humanitarian catastrophe. Israel must change its course,” he said. Suspending the trade chapter in the EU’s association agreement with Israel would reinstate tariffs on Israel’s trade with the EU, its biggest trading partner.

