Denmark to increase Arctic defense spending by $4.26 billion

Greenland's government announced on Friday that Denmark will invest 27.4 billion Danish crowns ($4.26 billion) to enhance its military presence in the Arctic, aiming to address criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Greenland's defense capabilities.

Trump says he wants to gain control of the Danish sovereign territory, arguing that Greenland is vital for the U.S. military and its ballistic missile early-warning system, as the shortest route from Europe to North America runs via the island, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The Danish and Greenland governments have both ruled out yielding the huge, resource-rich island to U.S. control, although Denmark has acknowledged neglecting the territory's military capabilities.

Denmark will also invest in 16 additional F-35 fighter jets, Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told reporters separately on Friday.

