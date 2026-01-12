Denmark warns Greenland row reaches turning point after Trump threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said there is now “a conflict over Greenland,” calling it a decisive moment with implications that extend beyond the island’s future. She made the remarks during a debate with other Danish political leaders.

