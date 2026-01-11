+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark is provoking the collapse of NATO by trying to keep Greenland in its ranks.

The leader of the island's opposition party "Nalerak" Pele Broberg stated this on air on TV2, News.Az reports.

"Denmark is about to trigger the collapse of the NATO alliance, in a panic wanting to keep Greenland in its ranks, although Greenland simply does not want to be part of Denmark," the politician pointed out.

Broberg stressed that negotiations on the island's future should be conducted primarily between the United States and Greenland, and that Denmark can only support this process.

The politician also called "tragi-comic" statements by analysts urging Greenlanders to be cautious about their demands for independence, as this could play into the hands of the United States. He believes that a new defense agreement directly between Washington and Greenland could be the key to de-escalating the situation.

"We don't want to be Danish, and we don't want to be Americans. We want to be Greenlanders," Broberg concluded.

The Financial Times previously reported that Greenlandic Foreign Minister Viviane Motzfeldt hinted at the possibility of holding a meeting with US representatives without Denmark's participation.

At the same time, a sociological survey by the Verian company shows that 85% of Greenlanders do not want to become Americans, because they believe that the standard of living in Denmark is much higher.

News.Az