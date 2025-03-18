Denmark’s F-35 jets ready for service after nearly a decade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark’s newly acquired fleet of F-35 fighter jets will officially enter service on April 1, nearly nine years after the government approved their purchase, Chief of Defense Michael Wiggers Hyldgaard announced at Skrydstrup Air Station.

Denmark has procured 27 F-35 Lightning II jets built by Lockheed Martin to replace its aging F-16 fleet. Of these, 21 will be stationed in Denmark, while six will remain in the US for pilot training, Wiggers Hyldgaard confirmed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The deployment represents a major enhancement to Denmark’s air defense capabilities and its role in NATO’s regional security strategy.

"We have now reached a point in the phase-in of the F-35 where it is not just about education and training. Now the aircraft can contribute to solving operational tasks," said Jan Dam, head of the Air Force Command.

Calling it an historic moment, Wiggers Hyldgaard highlighted the significance of the transition.

"It’s a big day. Denmark should be proud. The Armed Forces should be proud.

“We are not quite there yet, but we are moving in the right direction, with the F-35 aircraft taking over responsibility for the air defense of Denmark. For a period of time, both aircraft will take turns solving the tasks of protecting the airspace. But in the long term, the F-35 will take over completely,” he added.

In August 2024, Denmark pledged to donate 19 F-16s to Ukraine, with Ukrainian pilots currently undergoing training at Skrydstrup Air Station.

News.Az